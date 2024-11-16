India's dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) have experienced an unprecedented surge in freight traffic, marking a significant milestone in the country's railway logistics landscape. During the current financial year, the volume of freight on these corridors has doubled compared to the previous fiscal year, showcasing a pivotal shift in the nation's freight handling dynamics.

According to data from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL), the net tonne kilometers (NTKMs)—a measure of freight volume—reached 62,282 million between April and October 2024, translating to an impressive 292.4 million NTKMs per day. This marks a substantial leap from 32,164 million NTKMs or 151 million NTKMs per day during the same period in 2023. The operationalization of an additional 522 kilometers of DFC network in FY24, split between 294 km on the eastern corridor and 228 km on the western corridor, has been a key driver of this growth.

An official from DFCCIL expressed optimism for the near future, stating, “We anticipate a further 20 per cent increase in freight traffic following the completion of the remaining 102 kilometers of the western DFC by the end of 2025. Traffic earnings for FY25 are projected to exceed previous records by a significant margin.”

The final leg of the western corridor, stretching from Vaitarna to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), has encountered delays attributed to execution challenges. Initially awarded to Tata Projects in 2017, progress on this segment lagged, leading to contract termination by DFCCIL in 2022. However, a revised agreement saw Tata Projects recommitting to accelerated construction to meet new deadlines.

The shift from conventional railway routes to the more efficient DFCs is already evident. By July 2024, DFCs handled approximately 10 per cent of the railways’ freight, which surged to 13 per cent by October. “Our goal was to capture over 70 per cent of rail traffic along routes parallel to the eastern and western DFCs. The eastern corridor, which is fully operational, has exceeded expectations, handling over 80 per cent of targeted traffic. The western corridor, though still below 60 per cent, is progressing well despite covering only four per cent of the total railway network,” the official remarked. The network currently supports over 350 trains daily, with an eventual capacity of handling up to 480 trains.

In addition to NTKMs, the gross tonne kilometers (GTKMs)—which include the combined weight of wagons, engines, brake vans, and cargo—also demonstrated a significant jump. Between April and October 2024, the DFC recorded 106,277 million GTKMs, reflecting an 80 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The western DFC's 1,506-km expanse primarily supports a mix of containerized cargo, cement, petroleum products, and trucks-on-train, while the eastern corridor’s 1,337-km stretch focuses on heavy bulk such as coal, iron, steel, fertilizers, food grains, and containers. With these corridors redefining freight efficiency, India’s rail logistics sector is poised for sustained growth.