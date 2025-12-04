Indigenous Naga tribes appeal to PM Modi over illegal migration crisis in Manipur

The Joint Tribes Council of Manipur, representing four Naga communities, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns about unchecked illegal migration and its impact on indigenous populations in the northeastern state.

The council, comprising representatives from Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme tribes, highlighted what they describe as an alarming demographic shift. Census data cited in their letter shows the Kuki population in Manipur grew from 79,919 in 1951 to 4,48,214 in 2011—a 460.7 per cent increase over six decades. The highest growth rate of 66.4 per cent was recorded between 1981 and 1991.

"Despite being rightful landowners, we increasingly feel as though we may become refugees in our own homeland," the tribal leaders wrote.

The letter alleges that new settlements have emerged along major highways, many linked to deforestation and large-scale poppy cultivation. According to the council, armed underground groups protect these villages and survive through illegal taxation of commercial vehicles on national highways.

The tribes claim these groups have imposed movement restrictions on certain communities from the Imphal valley and constructed roads through Naga villages without consent. Some routes have reportedly been renamed after militant leaders and unauthorised check gates installed near indigenous settlements.

Political representation has also shifted markedly. In 1952-57, there was one Kuki MLA and seven Naga MLAs in the state assembly. By 2025, both communities have ten MLAs each.

The letter referenced historical violence dating back to British colonial records. It cited incidents from 1888 to 1919, including attacks on various Naga villages that resulted in hundreds of deaths. The most severe, known as Tingtong Rih or Haokip Rih (1917-1919), allegedly killed 289 Nagas and four Meiteis in a single day, with multiple villages destroyed.

The council has urged the government to identify and deport illegal migrants, dismantle unlawful settlements involved in poppy cultivation and remove armed militant groups from affected areas.

"The anxiety about the future of our children weighs heavily on all of us," the tribal leaders stated, requesting urgent intervention to safeguard indigenous communities' demographic landscape, security and cultural identity.

The letter was also addressed to Manipur Governor AK Bhalla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.