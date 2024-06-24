In an appeal to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) of Chuarachandpur, Outer Manipur, has called for urgent action to resolve the escalating violence and ensure the safety of tribal communities in the state.

Addressing the Home Minister through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Manipur, the ITLF highlighted the dire situation faced by the Kuki-Zo tribes. They stated the critical need for a political solution, advocating for the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Indian Constitution.

The memorandum, citing rampant violence and systemic discrimination against tribals, outlined several distressing issues plaguing the region. These include ongoing killings and displacements, destruction of tribal homes and properties and severe shortages of essential supplies due to blockades. The ITLF stated that tribal development and access to basic amenities have been severely hampered, exacerbating the suffering of the community.

"Prolonged neglect and targeted violence against our people have reached intolerable levels," said Pagin Haokip, Chairman of ITLF. "The time for a comprehensive political solution is now imperative to safeguard our rights and ensure a dignified existence for all tribal members."

"We are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis," added Muan Tombing, General Secretary of ITLF. "Without decisive action, the future of the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur hangs in the balance."