The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has condemned the torching of Bharat Infra Project Limited (BIPL) trucks by unknown miscreants on June 15, 2024. The incident occurred in broad daylight at Tronglaobi Village, Bishnupur District, resulting in the destruction of crucial bridge construction materials intended for the Churachandpur-Tuivai Road section of NH-102.

According to the statement issued by ITLF, the attack took place despite the presence of a significant security force deployment. The mobs managed to burn two out of four trucks with minimal resistance from the police, forcing the convoy to return to Imphal with the remaining materials.

In a press release issued on June 22, 2024 (File No: ITLF-PR-202491), the ITLF expressed their frustration and disappointment over the incident. They highlighted the Kuki-Zo people's adherence to the Ministry of Home Affairs' appeal for peaceful settlement and refraining from blockades on national highways since July 2023. Despite this, miscreants continue to disrupt the movement of essential goods to hill districts such as Churachandpur, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal and Chandel.

"The patience and tolerance of the Kuki-Zo people should not be mistaken for weakness and incompetence," the ITLF stated, calling for immediate intervention from the Government of India to ensure the uninterrupted flow of essential commodities to the hill districts.