Manipur's Salam Rohendro Singh wins IARI Innovative Farmer Award for aquaculture excellence

Salam Rohendro Singh, a progressive fish farmer from Manipur, has received the IARI Innovative Farmer Award 2026 for his significant contributions to fisheries and aquaculture. The award was presented at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi during a programme held from 25 to 27 February 2026. Singh's recognition follows a series of achievements that highlight his ongoing commitment to the advancement of fish farming in his region.

A resident of Laphupat Tera Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district, Singh has been involved in aquaculture for almost twenty years. Over this period, his activities in fish fry, fingerling and table fish production have played an important role in increasing local fish availability in Manipur. His approach combines traditional experience with the adoption of modern techniques, setting a benchmark for others in the field.

Earlier, in December 2022, Singh received the Haricharan Das Memorial Best Progressive Farmer Award from the North-East Society for Fisheries and Aquaculture. This recognition was given during the International Conference on Responsible Aquaculture and Sustainable Fisheries – Interact 2022. Such accolades have served to raise the profile of sustainable aquaculture in the North East and beyond.

Singh’s achievements also include an Innovative Farmer Award at the Krishi Kumbha Mela, which took place from 4 to 6 January 2023 at the ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region in Umiam. These repeated honours underscore his consistent application of advanced fish farming practices and his capacity to adapt to evolving industry standards.

He has regularly participated in training programmes on fish farming, organised by the Department of Fisheries, Manipur, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. These initiatives have enabled Singh to refine his skills and incorporate scientific aquaculture methods into his daily operations.

Currently, Singh manages a fish farming unit of about 0.5 hectares, where systematic fish culture methods are implemented. His farm has become an example for other local farmers interested in adopting improved production techniques, contributing to the broader development of aquaculture in the state.

Among his earlier distinctions, Singh won first prize in the Fish Fair-cum-Fish Crop Competition, organised by the Department of Fisheries, Manipur, on 5 November 2021. He was also given the Best Progressive Fish Farmer Award at the 22nd National Fish Farmers’ Day, hosted by the ICAR Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research in Bhimtal on 11 July 2022.

Singh’s expertise has led to invitations as a guest speaker at various events, where he shares his experiences with other farmers and agriculture sector stakeholders. His continued efforts have made him a role model for the region’s aspiring fish farmers and have contributed to the promotion of sustainable fisheries development in Manipur.