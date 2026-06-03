'Insult to SC': Congress on Arunachal CM having 'control' over files amid CBI probe

The Congress on June 3 accused the BJP-led government in Arunachal Pradesh of attempting to obstruct a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the award of public works contracts, despite directions issued by the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP government in the northeastern state had abandoned all principles of transparency and accountability.

"The BJP has clearly decided to brazen it out in Arunachal Pradesh, even though the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI investigation and the decision of the chief minister is under scrutiny," Ramesh said.

The controversy stems from a preliminary inquiry ordered by the CBI into allegations that public works contracts in Arunachal Pradesh were awarded to firms allegedly owned by or linked to family members of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Ramesh alleged that the state government was attempting to prevent the investigation from progressing despite the Supreme Court's intervention. He claimed that the CBI continues to be under pressure and that relevant files and records connected to the inquiry must be made available to the investigating agency.

He further questioned why Chief Minister Khandu had not been removed from office even after the apex court directed the CBI to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

According to Ramesh, a CBI probe report submitted to the Supreme Court in April 2026 highlighted allegations that contracts worth Rs 1,270 crore were awarded to firms linked to members of the chief minister's family between January 2015 and December 2025.

The Congress leader said the matter represented a "gross travesty" of the Supreme Court's order and called for an independent investigation into the allegations.

Referring to the Supreme Court's observations, Ramesh said the court had found the allegations serious enough to warrant an independent probe rather than an inquiry influenced by the preferences of any political or administrative authority.

He also asserted that the case raises broader concerns about the integrity of public procurement processes and potential conflicts of interest at the highest levels of the state administration.

The BJP and the Arunachal Pradesh government had not immediately responded to the Congress's allegations.

The Supreme Court-ordered investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of public works contracts and is currently being examined by the CBI. Further developments are expected as the probe progresses.