In view of resolving the continuance of violence and unrest in the State of Manipur, the Integrated Meetei Alliance (IMA), an apex body of the Meetei community declared the "Manipur’s Declaration of Rights 2023” on August 9.

In a release issued by IMA has stated that to safeguard the Statehood of Manipur and protect the legal, historical, and political relationship between the Union of India and the state of Manipur while making any decision in both the houses of the parliament, “Manipur’s Declaration of Rights 2023” was declared.

''It is a fact that the principle of "Separate Administration" frequently finds itself in conflict with a norm of Statehood of the State of Manipur and also the norm of the Union of India,'' the statement added.

As such people of Manipur are quite hopeful that the matter can be resolved in the spirit of the Law. IMA in the context of the declaration of “Manipur’s Declaration of Rights 2023” also took resolutions, it added.

Mentioning resolutions, the release said that in view of the various attempts by different communities to disintegrate the territory of Manipur a constitutional safeguard is necessary and after a minute discussion, resolutions were made.

The resolution is to urge concerned authorities to bring an amendment in Article 371-C of the Constitution of India that -Article 371-C (3) - Notwithstanding anything contained in Article 3 of the Constitution of India, the territory of Manipur as merged in the Union of India shall not be effected under any circumstances.

It is resolved that the Governor of Manipur and the Security Advisor, the Government of Manipur be urged to take up immediate action to disarm Kuki Militants and to stop them from attacking the members of the Meetei Community.

The IMA also resolved that the Governor of Manipur and Security Advisor and Government of Manipur should be urged to take up immediate action to judiciously deploy the central forces to prevent the atrocities of the Armed Kuki Militants and their supporters.