Appealing people of the state to control emotion and sentiment that may trigger communal disharmony in the state, chief minister N Biren Singh informed that union home minister Amit shah assured to protect integrity of state.

Addressing media in a press conference held at his secretariat on May 15, chief minister N Biren Singh said that along with his five cabinet colleagues; president BJP Manipur, A Sharda and MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, he met union home minister Amit Shah on May 14. They had briefed in details about prevailing unwanted scenario of Manipur.\In the meeting, home minister Amit Shah had assured that union leader wouldn't take any decision which will harm or disturb integrity of state. Regarding the alleged involvement of militants who are in Suspension of Operation (SOO) in present crisis, minister had also assured to strictly monitor So militants whether they are following ground rules or not. Such inspection would be done by joint monitoring committee consisting of central paramilitary forces and state forces, he added.

He also said that home minister is also aware of using sophisticated weapons by civilians (who are not in SoO). Even for this, he assured to take up necessary for collection of all such weapons and ensured to provide safe and secure life to every citizen of state.

Biren continued and further said that the union leader expressed his concern and sadness over communal tension that resulted to lost many lives and properties. Taking the matter seriously, Amit Shah also advised the state government to take up appropriate steps for providing resettlement of affected victims. The state government will short out the measures and will send it back to central government.

While appealing to believe all the initiatives taken up by central and state government to restore peace in the state, he urged people of the state to refrain from any activities which will create communal tension. He also appealed not to carry out any form of protest or rally using harsh words, slogans or tone that may hurt sentiment of any community. Apart from this, he also urged to stop trusting and mongering rumours amid this critical situation.

It may mention that chief minister N Biren Singh rushed to Delhi in a chartered flight on May 14 morning to spelt out the present crisis. He was accompanied by education minister, Thounaojam Basantakumar; Rural Development and Panchayati raj minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh; power minister, Thongam Bishwajit Singh; works minister, Govindas Konthoujam, BJP Manipur unit president, A Sharda and MP Leishemba Sanajaoba. They all came back on May 13 after meeting with union home minister.