The Manipur government in a press release clarified that recent reports of the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar, allegedly to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, could not be substantiated.

“In view of the recent reactions from different communities regarding input of infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters, but it could not be substantiated on the ground,” read a statement issued Wednesday and signed by both Kuldiep Singh and Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh.

Further, the press note stated that all communities have been assured of their safety and are advised not to believe in rumours or unverified information.



Also Read: 900 Kuki militants infiltrated Manipur from Myanmar, says Security Advisor

Security Advisor to the Chief Minister of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh on September 20 confirmed the infiltration of approximately 900 well-trained Kuki militants from Myanmar. Addressing the media today, Singh said that the police department is treating this alarming development with utmost seriousness, implementing necessary precautionary measures to counter potential threats.

Singh’s statements come in response to recent intelligence inputs suggesting a coordinated attack planned for September 28. He announced that a Strategic Operation Group meeting was convened on September 18, involving top officials from various security agencies, including the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, to address these grave security concerns.

"Border security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong," Singh said. He highlighted the urgent need to monitor areas where militants may possess licensed firearms and explosives, particularly amidst ongoing construction activities.