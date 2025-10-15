Internally displaced persons in Manipur's Churachandpur receive sports kits, essential supplies

Internally displaced persons (IDPs) at various relief camps in Manipur's Churachandpur district received sports equipment and essential food supplies, as the district administration stepped up efforts to support daily life in temporary shelters.

Deputy Commissioner Shri Dharun Kumar S distributed volleyballs, footballs, and carom sets to residents during a programme at Sadbhavana Mandap, Tuibong. More than 20 relief camps received these items, intended to encourage recreation, physical activity, and community interaction among families living in displacement.

The initiative was organized by Samagra Shiksha, Manipur, in collaboration with the Zonal Education Office (ZEO), Churachandpur. ZEO officials and camp representatives were present during the distribution.

In a separate drive yesterday, the administration provided essential food items to IDPs, including 856 bags of rice, 175 bags of dal, 108 boxes of cooking oil, 68 bags of dried peas, and 43 bags of onions.

Officials highlighted that such measures are part of ongoing efforts to support both the physical and emotional well-being of displaced families across the district.