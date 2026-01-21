International Conference on Advanced Multidisciplinary Sciences and Engineering inaugurated at Manipur Technical University

The International Conference on Advanced Multidisciplinary Sciences and Engineering (ICAMSE 2026) was inaugurated on January 21 at Manipur Technical University, Imphal, marking the beginning of a three-day academic conclave aimed at fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation.

The conference, being held from January 21 to 23, is organised by the Department of Basic Sciences, Manipur Technical University.

The inaugural function was attended by several eminent personalities from academia, science and government. Prof. Madan Mohan Tripathi, Director General of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, graced the occasion along with Prof. G. Singaiah, Vice-Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya, Assam; Dr. Sanabam Sujen Singh, Extension Officer (Seismology), North Eastern Council Secretariat; Dr. Sandip Rashmikant Oza, former ISRO scientist and group director; Prof. Manoj Kumar Bhat, DBT Distinguished Scientist and former Director of BRIC-NCCS, Pune; Prof. Miroslav Mladjen Novakovic of the University of Belgrade, Serbia; Prof. Y. Rohen Singh of Manipur University; and Prof. W. Chandbabu Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Manipur Technical University, who presided over the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Madan Mohan Tripathi shared insights from his long career in electronics and information technology, recalling his tenure as Project Director General at the National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He highlighted the significance of ICAMSE 2026 as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and innovation, and stressed the growing importance of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, the Internet of Things and cybersecurity in achieving inclusive and sustainable development. He underscored the need for digital skilling and research aligned with real-world challenges, encouraging students and researchers to contribute to nation-building through innovation.

Presiding over the event, Prof. W. Chandbabu Singh outlined Manipur Technical University’s commitment to a need-based and globally oriented academic and research strategy. He spoke about key initiatives including the implementation of the university’s R&D policy, efforts towards internationalisation through collaborations such as a memorandum of understanding with Swansea University for a proposed twinning degree programme, and the introduction of an adjunct faculty scheme to engage international experts. He also announced the establishment of a publication division with plans to launch a research journal, the integration of multidisciplinary education across engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences, and the opening of new departments in Biosciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering.

Highlighting the response to the conference, Prof. Chandbabu Singh noted that more than 140 research papers have been submitted, reflecting strong interest in multidisciplinary and holistic research. He welcomed delegates from across India and abroad and expressed confidence that the conference would promote collaboration, learning and academic excellence.

As part of the inaugural programme, a compilation of conference abstracts was released and a plenary talk was held. Faculty members, officials, staff and students of Manipur Technical University and NIELIT attended the opening ceremony of the three-day international conference.