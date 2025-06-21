Manipur observes International Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla leads celebrations

Manipur joined the global community today in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga, with a state-level event held at the Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal. The event was graced by Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who led hundreds in a unified session of yoga asanas.



Over 900 participants, including students, government officials, yoga practitioners, security personnel, and members of the public, gathered to mark the occasion. Governor Bhalla emphasized the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life, describing it as a transformative practice for physical well-being and mental harmony.



This year’s theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’, underscores the global vision of sustainable living and holistic health. It also aligns with the concept of ‘Humanity 2.0’ as advocated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi—promoting mindful living, planetary wellness, and collective responsibility.



In addition to the public event, a special yoga session was conducted at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, where the Governor once again led officials and staff in a calm and disciplined yoga routine amidst serene surroundings.