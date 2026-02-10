Internet ban extended to Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts in Manipur

The Manipur government has extended internet restrictions to two additional districts, imposing a five-day suspension of all internet and data services in parts of Kangpokpi and Kamjong districts from February 10.

The state home department issued orders on February 10 to suspend internet services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT connections, across the entire revenue jurisdiction of Lhungtin sub-division in Kangpokpi district and Phungyar sub-division in Kamjong district. The ban, which took effect from 5.30 pm on February 10, represents an expansion of existing restrictions in the neighbouring Ukhrul district.

Authorities cited concerns over the "volatile law and order situation" in the adjoining areas of the three districts as justification for the measure. The government warned that anti-social elements might exploit social media platforms to circulate inflammatory images, posts and video messages that could incite public unrest.

The order, issued by N Ashok Kumar, commissioner-cum-secretary of the home department, expressed apprehension about potential loss of life, damage to public and private property, and threats to public tranquillity and communal harmony. Officials specifically highlighted fears that false rumours and inflammatory material transmitted through social media, messaging services, SMS and dongle services could trigger serious disturbances.

The suspension was authorised under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, with the governor of Manipur approving the measure as a "preventive and precautionary" step after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation.

All internet service providers, including Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio, BSNL and other operators, have been directed to ensure immediate compliance. The order warned that anyone found violating the restrictions would face legal action.