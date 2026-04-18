Internet services restored in five Manipur districts after temporary suspension

Manipur government has revoked the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services, including VPN services, in five districts—Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur—with immediate effect, following a review of the prevailing law and order situation and public inconvenience.

The restrictions were initially imposed on April 7 for a period of three days amid a volatile security environment in the affected districts. The order mandated the suspension of mobile data services, including broadband, VSATs and VPN services, as a preventive measure. Subsequently, the suspension of mobile internet services was extended periodically, while limited relaxation was granted for broadband services such as ILL and FTTH under conditional and regulated access.

Officials said the decision to restore services was taken after assessing the ground situation and the widespread disruption caused by the internet shutdown. The suspension had impacted the functioning of key institutions and services, including High Courts, district courts, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and offices dependent on digital platforms. It also affected work-from-home arrangements, financial and taxation services, and essential utilities such as electricity and mobile recharges, as well as LPG booking systems.

Invoking provisions under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, the Governor ordered the revocation of all restrictions on mobile internet and related services in public interest. The order has been issued ex-parte in view of the emergent circumstances and is being disseminated through print and electronic media for public awareness.

The state government has urged citizens to exercise restraint and responsibility while using internet services and social media platforms, cautioning that misuse could lead to future restrictions.