Internet services restored in Ukhrul as Manipur government revokes suspension orders

The Manipur Government on February 13 revoked its earlier orders imposing temporary suspension of internet and data services in parts of the state, following a review of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department, Government of Manipur, the state had earlier imposed a temporary suspension and curbing of internet and data services — including broadband, VPN and VSAT — in the entire revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district for five days with effect from 11:30 am on February 10, 2026.

Similar restrictions were also imposed in the whole revenue jurisdiction of Lhungtin Sub-Division of Kangpokpi district and Phungyar Sub-Division of Kamjong district for five days with effect from 5:30 pm on February 10.

The order stated that after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, along with the inconvenience faced by the public and institutions due to the suspension, the state government decided to revoke the suspension of internet services.

In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2026, the Governor of Manipur ordered the revocation of all previous orders related to temporary suspension of internet and data services in the state until further orders.

All internet service providers have been directed to ensure immediate compliance with the revocation order.

The government has also urged citizens to use internet services responsibly in order to prevent any situation that may necessitate suspension of services in the future.

The order was issued by Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, Joint Secretary (Home), Government of Manipur.