Internet suspension extended in 5 Manipur districts amid law & order concerns

The Government of Manipur has extended the suspension of mobile internet and data services in five districts of the state for another two days, citing ongoing law and order concerns.

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the restrictions will continue in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur for 48 hours starting from 2:00 PM on April 16.

The government said the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing situation and assessing the risk of misinformation and rumours being spread عبر social media platforms, which could potentially incite unrest, mobilise crowds, and lead to damage to public and private property.

Authorities noted that while broadband services had earlier been conditionally restored in a regulated manner, the suspension of mobile internet, including VPN services, remains necessary as adequate technical safeguards to control misuse are not yet in place.

The order has been issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecommunication Services Rules, 2024, and officials warned that any violation of the restrictions will invite legal action.

The directive was issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar in the name of the Governor, and will be communicated to the public through press and electronic media.