In a recent interview, human rights crusader and India’s Iron Lady from Manipur, Irom Sharmila expressed her dissatisfaction with the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958 (AFSPA) from a few specific areas under the jurisdiction of 15 police stations (PS) in only six districts in her home state.

It may be mentioned that earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

With effect from April 1, 2022, the Government of India removed AFSPA from specific areas under the jurisdiction of nine police stations in six districts. AFSPA was repealed in 2004 in areas under the jurisdiction of six police stations in two districts.

In an interview Irom Sharmila said that "AFSPA will not apply to people who live under the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in only six districts. What about the people who still live in areas where AFSPA hasn't been repealed?"

While making the announcement to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in Manipur starting April 1, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren informed media in the state of the plan to honour Sharmila for her selfless struggle of 16-year hunger strike for the repeal of AFSPA, an Act of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas."

"I have yet to receive an invitation." "However, if an invitation is extended to me, I will gladly accept it," the Iron Lady said, adding, "Such a function to honour me by the state will provide me with a platform to raise the issue of AFSPA and make a demand for its removal from the entire state."

Sekmai PS, Lamsang PS, and Patsoi PS in Imphal West district, Lamlai PS and Irilbung PS in Imphal East district, Bishnupur PS in Bishnupur district, Kakching PS in Kakching district, Thoubal PS in Thoubal district, and Jiribam PS in Jiribam district are the nine police stations where AFSPA has been lifted with effect from April 1.

AFSPA was removed from some areas of Imphal East and Imphal West districts under the jurisdiction of six police stations earlier in 2004 by the Government of India. Imphal PS, Lamphel PS, City PS, Singjamei PS, Porompat PS, and Heingang PS are the police stations.

However, AFSPA has been removed from the jurisdiction of 15 police stations in Manipur. AFSPA has not yet been repealed in any areas of the state's hill districts.