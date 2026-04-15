“Is Imphal airport turning into drug transit hub?”: Biren Singh flags repeated narcotics seizures

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on April 15 raised serious concerns over repeated drug seizures at Imphal Airport, questioning whether the facility is emerging as a transit hub for narcotics trafficking.

Taking to X, Singh highlighted a major seizure on April 14, when a joint team of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles and Manipur Airport Police recovered 6.74 kg of suspected brown sugar and arrested one Md. Sabir Ahamed from Kwakta Khuman Thongkhong in Bishnupur district.

He also referred to an earlier incident on February 27, when security forces intercepted 4.80 kg of heroin and arrested two individuals from Madhya Pradesh—identified as Suresh (32) and Vijay Singh (28)—just before they boarded a flight.

Is Imphal airport becoming the transit hub for Narcotics?



On 14 April 2026, a joint team of CISF, Assam Rifles and Manipur Airport Police seized 6.74 kg of suspected brown sugar at Imphal Airport and arrested one Md. Sabir Ahamed from Kwakta Khuman Thongkhong, Bishnupur… pic.twitter.com/wjWefwRLfI — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) April 15, 2026

Raising pointed questions, Singh asked how such large consignments were repeatedly reaching the airport undetected and whether there could be internal lapses or compromise within the system.

“While security forces deserve full credit for these seizures, the repeated attempts to smuggle narcotics through the airport demand an immediate, thorough, and transparent investigation,” he said.

The remarks have intensified concerns over drug trafficking routes in the region, with calls growing for stricter surveillance and accountability at the airport.