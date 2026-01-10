ISBT Imphal, Public Transport System to be operational soon to ease congestion and improve road safety

In a significant move aimed at easing traffic congestion and enhancing road safety in the state capital, the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Imphal is set to become operational shortly, Additional Chief Secretary for Textiles, Commerce & Industries and Transport, Anurag Bajpai, announced today, January 10.

Bajpai made the announcement while addressing a media sensitisation programme organised in connection with National Road Safety Month 2026. The event, themed “Strengthening Media Partnership for Safer Roads”, was organised by the Transport Department, Government of Manipur, at the conference hall of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Bajpai expressed concern over Manipur’s road accident rate, noting that the state records accident figures higher than the national average. He said that the government has undertaken multiple measures, including stricter enforcement of traffic rules and regulations, to address the growing menace of road accidents.

Highlighting the link between traffic congestion and road mishaps, Bajpai said unchecked vehicular growth and encroachment on roads are major contributing factors. “Vehicle congestion significantly increases the risk of accidents. This can be addressed through improved road infrastructure, removal of encroachments and, importantly, by reducing the number of private vehicles on the road,” he said.

As part of this strategy, Bajpai stated that the government is prioritising the early operation of a public transport system and the re-functionalisation of ISBT Imphal, which is expected to decongest the city and streamline traffic movement in Greater Imphal.

He further noted that the introduction of stricter norms for issuing driving licences would also play a crucial role in reducing road accidents by ensuring better-trained and more responsible drivers.

Emphasising the role of the media, Bajpai said that while most citizens are aware of the importance of Road Safety Month, media organisations play a decisive role in shaping public behaviour and attitudes towards road safety. He reminded that the majority of road accidents are preventable and stressed that every life lost on the road is a tragedy not just for families but for society and the state as a whole.

Stating that road safety must remain a priority across both valley and hill districts, Bajpai urged media professionals to actively highlight gaps in road safety infrastructure, such as the absence of cautionary markings near schools and high-risk zones, to prevent avoidable incidents. He also encouraged increased reporting on road accidents, adding that the department is considering instituting awards for journalists reporting extensively on road safety issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Transport Khumanthem Diana described road safety as not merely an administrative concern but a serious public safety and public health issue. She said every road accident represents a profound human tragedy involving loss of life, disability, emotional trauma and economic hardship for families and society.

Diana pointed out that many accidents are preventable and often stem from behavioural factors such as overspeeding, drunken driving, failure to wear helmets or seatbelts, mobile phone usage while driving and disregard for traffic rules.

Highlighting enforcement efforts, she said the government has significantly strengthened monitoring mechanisms, including the use of technology-driven systems such as e-challan enforcement. She informed that between January and December 2024, the Transport Department issued 3,059 challans amounting to ₹71.33 lakh. This number surged to 15,073 challans worth ₹4.47 crore during January–December 2025, indicating intensified enforcement and closer scrutiny of traffic violations.