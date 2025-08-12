IT giant HCL to host TechBee enrollment drive in Manipur's Kangpokpi, students to get Rs 50,000 subsidy

HCL Technologies, India’s third-largest IT services company, is set to conduct an enrollment drive for its prestigious HCL TechBee Program in Kangpokpi district, offering Class XII graduates a direct pathway to IT and non-IT careers with annual salaries of up to Rs 2.2 lakh.

The registration and screening will take place on August 22 from 10:00 AM onwards at the IT Centre, Presidency College, Motbung. Candidates will undergo a computer-based multiple-choice test in English, Mathematics, and Reasoning.

The TechBee Program is a 12-month work-integrated higher education initiative that prepares students for roles such as Software Developer, Analyst, Data Engineer, and Support & Process Associate. Upon successful completion, participants will be placed in job roles offering annual salaries between ₹1.96 lakh and ₹2.2 lakh.

Eligibility Criteria:

Class XII Score: Minimum 65% (COHSEM) or 70% (CBSE).

For IT roles: At least 60% in Mathematics/Business Mathematics in Class XII.

For Non-IT roles: No Mathematics requirement.

Special Subsidy: Eligible students from Manipur will receive a ₹50,000 subsidy from the Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur.

Fee Structure: Rs1.4 lakh (IT roles) and Rs 0.51 lakh (Non-IT roles), inclusive of all charges.

The drive will allow on-the-spot online registration and immediate screening. District authorities have encouraged eligible students to take advantage of this rare skill-and-employment-linked opportunity. For details, students can contact Rolly Kamson, District Support Staff-HCL, at 8731023462.