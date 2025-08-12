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IT giant HCL to host TechBee enrollment drive in Manipur's Kangpokpi, students to get Rs 50,000 subsidy

IT giant HCL to host TechBee enrollment drive in Manipur's Kangpokpi, students to get Rs 50,000 subsidy

HCL Technologies, India’s third-largest IT services company, is set to conduct an enrollment drive for its prestigious HCL TechBee Program in Kangpokpi district, offering Class XII graduates a direct pathway to IT and non-IT careers with annual salaries of up to Rs 2.2 lakh.

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IT giant HCL to host TechBee enrollment drive in Manipur's Kangpokpi, students to get Rs 50,000 subsidy

HCL Technologies, India’s third-largest IT services company, is set to conduct an enrollment drive for its prestigious HCL TechBee Program in Kangpokpi district, offering Class XII graduates a direct pathway to IT and non-IT careers with annual salaries of up to Rs 2.2 lakh.

The registration and screening will take place on August 22 from 10:00 AM onwards at the IT Centre, Presidency College, Motbung. Candidates will undergo a computer-based multiple-choice test in English, Mathematics, and Reasoning.

The TechBee Program is a 12-month work-integrated higher education initiative that prepares students for roles such as Software Developer, Analyst, Data Engineer, and Support & Process Associate. Upon successful completion, participants will be placed in job roles offering annual salaries between ₹1.96 lakh and ₹2.2 lakh.

Eligibility Criteria:

Class XII Score: Minimum 65% (COHSEM) or 70% (CBSE).

For IT roles: At least 60% in Mathematics/Business Mathematics in Class XII.

For Non-IT roles: No Mathematics requirement.

Special Subsidy: Eligible students from Manipur will receive a ₹50,000 subsidy from the Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur.

Fee Structure: Rs1.4 lakh (IT roles) and Rs 0.51 lakh (Non-IT roles), inclusive of all charges.

The drive will allow on-the-spot online registration and immediate screening. District authorities have encouraged eligible students to take advantage of this rare skill-and-employment-linked opportunity. For details, students can contact Rolly Kamson, District Support Staff-HCL, at 8731023462.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Aug 12, 2025
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