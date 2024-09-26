The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has condemned statements made by Manipur’s Chief Minister and security advisor that have allegedly stoked fears of violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

"What began as a disinformation campaign in response to leaked audio tapes allegedly implicating the CM in violence against the Kuki-Zo community has culminated in heightened tensions and public unrest.", the ITLF press statement said.

The statement read, "An intelligence report, purportedly originating from the Chief Minister's office, claimed that over 900 Kuki militants had infiltrated Manipur from Myanmar. This assertion was quickly challenged, with the Indian Army denying any awareness of such an influx. Despite this, the state’s security advisor, Kuldiep Singh, endorsed the CM’s claims, amplifying fears among both communities. Social media has since buzzed with posts suggesting potential "counterattacks" from the Meitei community, while tribal groups brace for what they perceive as imminent aggression."

The ITLF said that the state government has attempted to retract its statements, urging the public not to worry.

As the situation remains volatile, the ITLF insists that any subsequent violence should be attributed to the Chief Minister and his advisors for disseminating unfounded intelligence.