'It's become fashion for powerful to be violent': Rahul vows justice for slain Manipuri musician

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on September 10 condemned the killing of Manipuri musician Chongtham Vikram Singh, saying violence, hatred and arrogance cannot be allowed to become a norm and asserting that his party would fight for justice.

Addressing a memorial gathering for Singh at the Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, Gandhi said it had become a "fashion" for powerful people to believe they could act violently or arrogantly without consequences.

"It is something that has become a fashion these days that if you are powerful, you can be violent. If you are powerful, somehow you can be arrogant, somehow you can do whatever you feel like," Gandhi said.

He said Singh's death was tragic not only because a young man had been killed but also because the alleged attack was linked to where he came from.

"It is a tragedy because his parents will never see their son again," Gandhi said, adding that violence and hatred were unacceptable regardless of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gandhi said he did not believe violence should be countered with violence and called for resistance through expression, talent and a firm rejection of hatred.

"We are not going to accept this nonsense, we are not going to be pushed aside by this violence and stand against this violence," he said.

Describing Singh as a symbol of "love and affection", Gandhi said, "We are extremely proud of him. We expect justice... we will get justice and we will not be scared or cowed down by violence."

He said Singh's killing should not be viewed as an isolated incident, alleging that threats and violence against people from the Northeast and other communities have become too frequent.

"This is not a single incident. This happens now all the time. Sometimes it does not end in murder, sometimes it is a threat, it is happening too much in our country. It is happening to the Northeast people and other communities in the country," Gandhi said.

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, who also attended the gathering, said the incident was shocking for the country, particularly people from the Northeast.

He questioned how long people from Manipur would have to face such attitudes and asserted that Manipur is an integral part of India.

"We are not here for politics or political gain," Ibobi said, adding that people from the Northeast should not have to repeatedly prove their place in the country.

Gandhi also criticised the BJP-led government over the situation in Manipur, alleging that the "divide and rule" policy was being used and that killings continued in the state.

"Manipur people never bow down till they get justice," he said.

Gandhi had earlier criticised the Centre over Singh's killing and questioned the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ministry in addressing what he termed "growing lawlessness". He had also demanded a thorough investigation and spoken to Singh's brother to convey his condolences.

Singh, a 54-year-old Manipuri musician, was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Kilokari village early Monday after he objected to a group of people shouting and consuming alcohol outside his residence, police said.

Seven men have been arrested and one minor detained in connection with the case. A case was registered at the Sunlight Colony police station.

Singh's family performed his last rites on Wednesday evening after his mortal remains were flown to Imphal.

He had lived in Kilokari village for more than two decades and was the lead guitarist of Manipuri rock band Phoenix before working as a music teacher and performer in Delhi.