Joint Action Committee (JAC) calls a 24-hour statewide general strike from the intervening night of April 24 and April 25 over the alleged custodial death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba.

In a press release issued by JAC against the custodial death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba alias Ibungo stated that they have been conducting agitation and even submitted a memorandum to the governor of Manipur on April 17 with a charter of demands.

The JAC even served an ultimatum to the governor for five days. However, the governor and state government still remain silent to date as if the matter is not serious.

The release further said that such silent action of government provoked them to intensified agitation. As such JAC resolved to impose 24 hours general strike from intervening night of April 24 and April 25. The JAC sought support from various section of society to lend their support in the agitation.

“Sanajaoba was a village volunteer who had contributed a lot during the conflict. Losing the life of such a person in judicial custody is very unfortunate and condemnable. The authority concerned should take appropriate action in the case and bring justice for Sanajaoba,” the released claimed and urged people of the state to support the general strike.

JAC has demanded an impartial investigation by an independent agency such as the CBI or a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court. The committee also called for the lodging of an FIR against all officials involved in the arrest, investigation, and custodial care of the deceased.



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Other key demands include the provision of adequate ex gratia compensation to the family, appointment of a suitable public job for the next of kin, and the submission of the post-mortem report along with raw-format videography of the examination.

It may be mentioned that a 27-year-old under-trial prisoner, Khoisnam Sanajaoba, died in judicial custody on April 13 at JNIMS Casualty.

Sanajaoba, son of Gandhi from Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai, was arrested on March 31 along with four others for their alleged involvement with the underground outfit KCP Noyon (MLF) from Sawombung Thongkhong.

He was remanded to Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, on April 10. After three days in judicial custody, he was admitted to JNIMS for treatment and passed away.

In response, locals of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai formed the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and held a protest demonstration yesterday, demanding justice, the arrest of those responsible, and complete transparency in the investigation.