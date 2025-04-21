A Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been established following the death of Khangembam Priyaluxmi Devi, a 20-year-old woman from Manipur whose body was found near Maharani Bagh in Delhi's Sunlight Colony on April 19.

The committee is calling for a thorough investigation into what police have initially classified as a suicide.

"The death is suspicious. The case must be investigated to punish all culprits involved," said N. Bishrup, co-convenor of the JAC, during a press conference at the Rural Youth Development Organisation office in Ngaikhong Siphai.

Priyaluxmi, who hailed from Ngaikhong Siphai in Bishnupur district, had been living in Delhi since October last year and was employed at a BPO company in Noida. According to police reports, she allegedly jumped from a building terrace in southeast Delhi. Her remains were returned to Imphal on April 20.

Bishrup emphasised that discrimination against people from the Northeast is a persistent issue. "The incident of murder, killing and discrimination of people from North East and Manipur outside the states is not a new thing. There is suspicion of some foul play in connection with the death of Priyaluxmi," he stated.

The JAC has appealed to both the Governor and the Chief Secretary to ensure a proper investigation into the incident.

Further, the committee has raised concerns about disturbing social media posts regarding the deceased. "Those negative or bad comments circulating in social media with regard to deceased of Priyaluxmi hurt the sentiments of the family members who are mourning the departure of their loved one," Bishrup noted, warning of potential legal action against those who don't remove such content.

Police reports indicate that CCTV footage shows Priyaluxmi alone before the incident, and a suicide note was reportedly found on her mobile phone expressing emotional distress. A female IPS official has described the case as "a normal suicide," though an investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Priyaluxmi had been sharing accommodation with a roommate named Marina, with both employed at iEnergizer, a Noida-based BPO. Her body has been moved to the AIIMS mortuary for postmortem examination.

The JAC has called on state organisations in Delhi to implement measures preventing similar incidents in the future.