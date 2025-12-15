Manipur University to get Japanese language training centre for global jobs

In a major step towards enhancing global employment opportunities for youth in Manipur, NSDC International Limited (NSDCI) and the Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development (DVSSD), Manipur University, have signed an agreement to establish a Japanese Language Training Centre at Manipur University.

The initiative aims to prepare young candidates from Manipur for employment in Japan’s high-demand sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, agriculture, and manufacturing, under the Government-to-Government (G2G) agreements between India and Japan.

The agreement was signed by Alok Kumar, CEO of NSDC International Limited, and Prof. M. Premjit Singh, Registrar of Manipur University, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh and N. Bandana Devi, IAS, Secretary, Skill, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship (SLEE), Government of Manipur, along with senior university officials and representatives of NSDCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Lokendra Singh expressed confidence that the collaboration would significantly enhance the global employability of Manipuri youth. The speakers highlighted the centre’s role in providing structured Japanese language training, cultural orientation, and overseas placement pathways.

During the discussion, participants emphasised the need for greater awareness and outreach beyond the university to improve enrolment and placement outcomes. They recommended outreach through colleges, skill centres, district administrations, and community platforms, along with systematic career counselling. The importance of showcasing successful placements, alumni stories, and employer engagement to build confidence among students and parents was also stressed.

The meeting concluded with a consensus that effective awareness generation, supported by strong institutional and government backing, could create a scalable model for similar international programmes in the future.

The Department of Vocational Studies and Skill Development has a strong placement record, with students securing jobs in sectors such as aviation, hospitality, teaching, banking, and manufacturing, both in India and abroad, including Japan, the USA, and Dubai. Over the past two years, 28 alumni, with support from NSDC International, have been employed in Japan’s hospitality sector with an average annual salary of Rs 12 lakh. The department has also fostered entrepreneurship, currently incubating 29 startups from Manipur and Meghalaya.

To work in Japan, candidates are required to attain at least JLPT N4-level Japanese proficiency, preferably N3.

Earlier, students had to undergo language and cultural training outside the state at a cost of nearly Rs 3 lakh. With the new centre, training costs are expected to reduce by nearly 50 per cent, while maintaining the same quality of preparation. Alumni currently working in Japan are able to remit around Rs 50,000 per month to their families.

The centre will have a training capacity of 250 candidates in the first year, offering an 8–9-month programme covering Japanese language (JLPT N5/N4), sector-specific skills, and cultural orientation. Training fees have been fixed at Rs 1.10 lakh, supported through skill loans and instalment options.

The first batch is scheduled to commence in January 2026, with Japanese companies expected to visit Imphal in February 2026 for recruitment.

