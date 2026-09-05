JFD demands Manipur Assembly push NRC update with 1951 base year before census

The Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) has urged the Manipur government to ensure that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is updated with 1951 as the base year before the census exercise is conducted in the state.

The demand was raised at a press conference organised by the JFD at the Citizens’ Club in Imphal East on September 5.

JFD convenor Jeetendra Ningombam said the Manipur Assembly should incorporate the demand for 1951 as the base year in any decision concerning NRC updation and take up the matter with the Centre.

His remarks came amid the ongoing eighth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, during which the state government reaffirmed its earlier resolution urging the Government of India to update the NRC before the census.

The organisation also urged the state government to send a delegation led by the Chief Minister and Home Minister to New Delhi and press the Centre to update the NRC with 1951 as the cut-off year by September 2026.

The JFD further called for a comprehensive white paper on NRC updation based on 1951 and sought the proper functioning and reconstitution of the State Population Commission to address concerns over demographic changes.

The demand comes days after the Centre formally deferred the house-listing operations for Census 2027 in Manipur until further declaration.

Announcing further agitation, Ningombam said the organisation would hold a public campaign on September 6 from 7 pm to 8 pm, during which participants would raise slogans including “NO NRC, NO CENSUS” and “NRC Base Year 1951”.

He also appealed to people to gather at the Citizens’ Club at Soibam Leikai, Wangkhei Khunou, on September 7 from 11 am to press their demands before the Assembly and urge the government to take a clear position on the issue.

The JFD said its proposed activities would remain within democratic means and were aimed at ensuring that the concerns raised by people are addressed while safeguarding their interests.