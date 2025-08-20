Manipur RS MP demands two-pronged strategy for faster completion of Jiribam-Imphal railway line

BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, on August 20, urged the Union government to adopt a two-pronged construction approach for the vital Jiribam-Imphal railway line, cautioning that otherwise the project could take another two to three years to complete.

Raising the issue during a special mention in the Upper House, Leishemba highlighted that while the 55.36 km Jiribam-Khongsang section was commissioned in September 2022, the remaining stretches — Khongsang-Noney (18.25 km) and Noney-Imphal (37.02 km) — are still pending. He argued that the strategic project, considered Manipur’s lifeline, faces multiple challenges including frequent bandhs, blockades, extortion, and disruptions caused by landslides during the monsoon.

“A speedy completion of this railway project will be the only solution for these inconveniences,” Leishemba said, urging the government to begin construction simultaneously from the Imphal side, in addition to the ongoing work from the Jiribam side. “A two-pronged approach will give the required impetus for timely completion. Otherwise, it will take another two or three more years,” he warned.

In another special mention, BJP MP K. Laxman raised concerns over the growing menace of online gaming and betting applications, saying that platforms disguised as skill-based games were trapping youth in addiction, debt, and even leading to suicides. He criticised celebrity endorsements of such apps, which he said misled lakhs of impressionable users, and called for a nationwide digital de-addiction awareness campaign. “This cannot be allowed to continue unchecked,” he said, suggesting that a complete ban on betting and gambling platforms may be considered.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also made a pitch in the Rajya Sabha, demanding free access to advanced generative AI tools for all Indians. Citing a research report estimating AI’s global value creation at USD 15 trillion by 2030, Chadha argued that India must prepare now to avoid being left behind. “AI is an opportunity to move forward and help people realise their dreams,” he said, pressing for timely intervention by the government.