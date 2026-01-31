Jiribam massacre: NIA court takes cognisance of charge sheet against three accused

The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur Number 1, on January 29, took cognisance of the charge sheet filed against three accused in connection with the abduction and brutal killing of three women and three children, including an eight-month-old infant, in Jiribam district.

The accused—Thanglienlal Hmar alias Boya (40), Lalrosang Hmar alias Rosang (24), both residents of Moinathol village in Dilkhosh Grant, Cachar district of Assam, and Khopuimoi Hmar alias Puia (33) of Keisel Punji, Borobekra, Jiribam are currently lodged at the Temporary Jail, Jiribam. They were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after hearing submissions from the Special Public Prosecutor of the NIA, defence counsel, and perusing the materials on record. The NIA had submitted the charge sheet along with prosecution sanction under the UAPA on January 23, 2026.

The court directed the NIA to supply copies of relevant charge sheet documents to the accused on or before February 10, 2026.

The case relates to the abduction of six members of the Meitei community from Jakuradhor Karong in Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. The victims—Yurembam Rani Devi (60), Telem Thoibi Devi (31), Laishram Heitonbi (25), Telem Thajamanbi (8), Laishram Chingkheinganba (2), and Laishram Langamba (8 months) were later found dead in the Barak River near the Manipur-Assam inter-State boundary. The bodies were recovered in a decomposed condition, bearing multiple injuries and signs of mutilation.

Following the incident, widespread protests erupted across the Imphal Valley, with agitated demonstrators targeting the residences of several Ministers and MLAs. Acting on directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA took over the investigation after re-registering the FIR initially lodged at Borobekra Police Station.

During the course of investigation, the NIA arrested Thanglienlal Hmar, identified as a key conspirator, on July 31, 2025, in a joint operation with Assam Police. Two other accused were subsequently arrested, leading to the filing of the charge sheet now taken up by the court.