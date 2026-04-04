Jiribam sets example of unity as all communities come together for peace: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on April 4, said Jiribam has “created history” by becoming the first district in the state where people from all communities have come together on a single platform to restore peace after years of unrest.

Addressing a Community Interaction Programme at New Alipur Rongmei Naga village in Bidyanagar, the Chief Minister said the people of Jiribam have shown remarkable openness and willingness to rebuild trust.

“People of Jiribam are the most broad-minded in the state,” he said, adding that the initiative marks a significant step towards reconciliation.

During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Meitei, Kuki, Paite and Hmar communities, listening to their concerns ranging from safety to employment challenges.

He said the purpose of the visit was to bridge the trust deficit and assured that the government is making all possible efforts to assist displaced families, including facilitating their return and constructing new homes.

“I may not be able to fulfil all your wishes, but I will continue to help in every possible way,” he said.

A Kuki village leader expressed readiness to return home, citing confidence in the government, while members of other communities called for continued peace-building measures.

The Chief Minister also visited Jiribam District Hospital at Ningshingkhul, where he reviewed healthcare facilities and highlighted the need for a transparent transfer policy to ensure adequate deployment of specialist doctors in remote areas.

Khemchand travelled over 220 km by road along National Highway-37 to reach the district, accompanied by several BJP MLAs and state party leaders, underlining the government’s focus on restoring normalcy and strengthening grassroots engagement.