JNU sacks Congress MP and professor Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment charges

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has dismissed Professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, who is also the Congress MP representing Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha, over allegations of sexual harassment after an inquiry by the university’s Internal Committee recommended major punishment.

The dismissal, effective immediately, was ordered by Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on October 9, according to an official order issued by the university.

Akoijam, who taught at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under the School of Social Sciences, faced an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. The Internal Committee recommended major punishment based on its findings, the order stated.

“Upon following the due process and considering all available facts and as per the report of the Internal Committee, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed,” the order said.

The university cited applicable service rules, including Rule 11(ix) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, while imposing the penalty.

The order was issued after the university considered the committee’s report and the available facts, it said.