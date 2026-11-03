A Delhi court on November 3 issued notice to the Delhi Police on Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s anticipatory bail plea in a sexual harassment case, and directed that no coercive action be taken against him until the next hearing on November 5.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sought the police’s response and directed the investigating officer to appear in court with the case file on the next date of hearing. The court said it would consider the Inner Manipur MP’s plea on November 5.

The development comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed JNU’s order terminating Akoijam’s services and listed the matter for further hearing in January 2027.

JNU had dismissed Akoijam in October following allegations of sexual harassment. He has described his dismissal as a “witch hunt” and questioned whether due process was followed.

On October 12, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him, days after his dismissal from the university.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed complaints against the professor in May. They alleged that he invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them. Some also alleged that he made obscene and inappropriate remarks during classes.

The FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North police station on the basis of a complaint and documents submitted by JNU’s chief security officer. The complaint stated that the university’s Internal Committee had conducted an inquiry into allegations raised by several complainants and forwarded its findings, assessment and observations to the police.

The FIR said the committee examined the allegations after considering statements from witnesses, defence witnesses and other material placed before it.