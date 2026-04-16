Joint forces destroy 10 bunkers in Manipur hills during NH-202 operations

In a coordinated counter-insurgency push, joint teams of the Indian Army, CAPF, and Manipur Police carried out area domination operations along NH-202, dismantling multiple hostile structures in the region.

Led by the Red Shield Division, the operation targeted the Jalenbung Hills and Thoyee Heights to prevent the re-establishment of militant infrastructure. Two joint columns conducted simultaneous patrols on either side of the highway as part of the exercise.

In Jalenbung Hills, security forces identified and destroyed five bunkers that had earlier been dismantled but were found to have been rebuilt. A similar operation in Thoyee Heights and adjoining Mahadev Hills led to the destruction of another five re-established bunkers.

In total, ten bunkers and firing positions were neutralised during the operation.

Officials said the operation reflects continued efforts by security forces to deny insurgent groups any opportunity to regain a foothold, while ensuring stability and security in the area through sustained joint operations.