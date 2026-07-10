Joint Manipur police-NIA operation: Two held in connection with killing of six Naga villagers

In a joint operation, the Manipur Police, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have apprehended two persons allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga individuals at Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13, 2026.

According to the Manipur Police, the operation was launched in the early hours of Friday, July 10, based on credible intelligence inputs. Security forces carried out a targeted operation at Leilon Vaiphei village, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pradip, son of Tomba, and Ayingbi, wife of Pradip, both residents of Leilon Vaiphei village.

Police said search and seizure procedures were conducted during the operation, and all necessary legal formalities are currently underway.

The case pertains to the killing of six Naga individuals in Leilon Vaiphei village on May 13. Authorities have not disclosed further details as the investigation is ongoing.