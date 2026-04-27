Joint operations in Manipur lead to arrests, recovery of arms and explosives

A series of coordinated joint operations by security forces across multiple districts of Manipur have led to the apprehension of three insurgent cadres and the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives, officials said.

The operations, conducted between April 19 and April 25, involved the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps, in close coordination with the Manipur Police. The intelligence-based missions were carried out in the districts of Kakching, Chandel, and Tengnoupal.

On April 19, a joint team of Assam Rifles and the Kakching Commando unit conducted an operation at Kakching Lamkhai Laipham Loknung, leading to the arrest of an active cadre of the proscribed group PREPAK (Pro).

In a follow-up operation on April 20 in Tengnoupal district, security forces apprehended two more cadres belonging to PREPAK (Pro) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), based on specific intelligence inputs.

On April 21, Assam Rifles launched a search operation in the forested areas of T Bongmol in Tengnoupal district, recovering one rifle, one carbine, two radio sets, and four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Subsequently, on April 23, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Chandel Police in the marshy forests near Khumkot village in Khengjoi sub-division resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives. The seized items included four rifles, four ‘pompi’ guns, seven bombs, three grenades with a detonator, and five radio sets.

Officials stated that the recovered items and apprehended individuals have been handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation.