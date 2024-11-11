The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and other security forces, in close coordination with Manipur Police, have successfully recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive materials across various regions of Manipur. The joint operations, which spanned multiple districts, led to the seizure of 29 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and several war-like stores (WLS), underscoring the forces' commitment to maintaining security in the region.

The operations, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of illegal arms, were launched in the districts of Imphal West, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Kakching. On November 4, a coordinated search operation was carried out in Samukom Village, Tengnoupal District, where troops recovered two large Pompi guns, grenades, IEDs, explosives, ammunition, and other war-like materials.

On the same day, a separate intelligence-based operation in the Uyok area of Bishnupur district resulted in the recovery of one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one .303 rifle, two Single Bore Barrel (SBBL) guns, one 9mm pistol, grenades, and further ammunition and explosives.

The operations continued with successful raids in Imphal West, where, on November 8, security forces uncovered one 9mm carbine machine gun, one grenade launcher, a 9mm pistol, grenades, and additional ammunition. The next day, a team from Assam Rifles and Manipur Police seized a variety of weapons, including a .303 rifle, six 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles, two 9mm pistols, and more war materials in the Sangaikot area of Churachandpur district. In another raid the same day in Kangpokpi district, forces recovered a 5.56mm INSAS rifle, two SBBL guns, and two improvised projectile launchers, among other warlike stores.

On November 10, a joint team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and BSF launched a final operation in Utangpokpi, Kakching District, where they seized one .22 rifle, additional ammunition, and war materials.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation. The successful operations highlight the seamless coordination between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and law enforcement agencies, reinforcing their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the state.

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