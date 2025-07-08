Joint security forces launch coordinated crackdown across Manipur; arms, IEDs, and ammunition recovered

Joint security forces comprising the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) conducted a series of successful operations across multiple districts between June 30 and July 6, 2025.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the joint forces carried out operations across both hill and valley regions, including Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts.

The week-long operation led to the apprehension of four cadres affiliated with various hill and valley-based insurgent groups. The forces also recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including 62 weapons, 30 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, and other war-like stores.

Key recoveries from the joint operations included:

Assault rifles, mortars, and country-made firearms

Grenades and large quantities of ammunition

Destruction of multiple hidden bunkers and militant outposts

The operations reflect the sustained and coordinated approach of the security apparatus in curbing insurgency and stabilizing the law and order situation in Manipur. According to officials, all apprehended individuals and recovered materials have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal action and investigation.

A senior defence source stated, "These recoveries and arrests are a testament to the commitment of the Indian Army and allied forces to maintain peace and eliminate threats in the region."