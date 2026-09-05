Joint Team arrests KCP (Apunba) extortionist in Manipur's Imphal West

A joint team of the Chief of Defence Organisation (CDO), Imphal West, and 33 Assam Rifles arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (Apunba) from his residence in Imphal West district on June 5, 2026.

The arrested individual was identified as Pritam Yumnam alias Kimi alias Abungo, 19, son of Romojit Yumnam, a resident of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai under Imphal Police Station.

According to the information provided, the joint team apprehended Yumnam from his residence during the operation.

Further details regarding the alleged extortion activities and the legal action initiated against the accused were not provided.