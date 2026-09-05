Joint Team arrests KCP (Apunba) extortionist in Manipur's Imphal West
A joint team of the CDO, Imphal West, and 33 Assam Rifles arrested an alleged KCP (Apunba) cadre from his home in Imphal West. Officials did not disclose further details on the alleged extortion activities or legal action.
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Story highlights
- The accused was identified as 19-year-old Pritam Yumnam alias Kimi Abungo
- He is the son of Romojit Yumnam from Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai
- The operation involved CDO Imphal West personnel alongside 33 Assam Rifles
A joint team of the Chief of Defence Organisation (CDO), Imphal West, and 33 Assam Rifles arrested an alleged extortionist and active cadre of KCP (Apunba) from his residence in Imphal West district on June 5, 2026.
The arrested individual was identified as Pritam Yumnam alias Kimi alias Abungo, 19, son of Romojit Yumnam, a resident of Thangmeiband Yumnam Leikai under Imphal Police Station.
According to the information provided, the joint team apprehended Yumnam from his residence during the operation.
Further details regarding the alleged extortion activities and the legal action initiated against the accused were not provided.
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