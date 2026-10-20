The Joint Tribes Council (JTC), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme communities, has condemned the killing of three Meitei civilians at Sunurok Uyok, Khongbal Tangkhul, on October 19 and demanded an independent investigation into the incident.

In a condemnation statement dated October 19, the council alleged that the civilians were killed by Kuki militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Several others were reportedly seriously injured in the incident, which the statement said took place at around 9:30 am.

The deceased were identified as Arubam Ronil, 30, son of Raja from Nongshum village; Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 50, son of L. Tombi from Nongshum village; and Kshetrimayum Sushil, 25, son of Deben from Uyumpok Mamang Leikai.

The council expressed condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with those injured.

Questioning the implementation of the SoO arrangement, the JTC asked how armed personnel who are supposed to remain in designated camps could allegedly move freely with sophisticated weapons and attack civilians, if those responsible were indeed cadres covered by the agreement. It said the arrangement must not become a “licence for violence” or a shield against accountability.

The council also questioned the effectiveness of security deployment in the state, citing the reported presence of around 40,000 state personnel and more than 60,000 additional central personnel. It called on the state and central governments to explain why civilians continued to be killed despite the deployment.

The JTC has demanded a prompt, independent and impartial investigation, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible regardless of their affiliation or SoO status, and strict enforcement of the agreement’s terms. It also called for inspections of designated camps, verification of cadres, accounting of weapons and improved security in vulnerable areas.

Other demands include accountability for any security lapses, immediate medical care for the injured, compensation for affected families and survivors, and an urgent review of the SoO arrangement to address alleged violations and loopholes.

The council urged the governments of India and Manipur to take immediate and verifiable action against armed groups and ensure the safety of all communities.