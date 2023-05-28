In response to the recent ban imposed on media personnel and media houses in Manipur, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU), Editors Guild Manipur (EGM), and Manipur Hill Journalists Union (MHJU) have expressed deep concern and refuted the allegations of biasness leveled against the media.

The ban, imposed by four student organizations namely KSO, Churachandpur, Zomi Students Federation, Hmar Students Association, and Mizo Zirlai Pawl, has raised serious concerns among the journalist community. The AMWJU, EGM, and MHJU emphasize that it has always been the norm for organizations or individuals dissatisfied with media reporting to approach the respective unions for rectification, clarification, or any necessary corrections.

The journalist unions call upon the four student bodies to reconsider their decision and retract the blanket ban on media in Manipur, particularly in the capital city of Imphal. They assert that a ban of this nature indicates a deeper conspiracy rather than addressing any specific issues.

Furthermore, the AMWJU, EGM, and MHJU urge the four student organizations to submit case-wise instances of any articles or reporting, highlighting their concerns or discrepancies, to the respective media houses. This would allow for constructive dialogue, rectification, and clarification, ensuring fair and balanced journalism.

If the ban is not reversed, the journalist unions warn that they may be compelled to seek support from various national and international media bodies, including the Press Council of India (PCI) and the Central Government, to safeguard the freedom of speech and the movement of media personnel.