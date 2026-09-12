JTC-Manipur calls shutdown on NH-37, Central projects over arrest of five Naga women

The JTC-Manipur has announced a total shutdown along National Highway 37 (NH-37) and called for the suspension of centrally sponsored projects in areas under its jurisdiction, protesting the alleged arrest of five Naga women by a CRPF Cobra team in Manipur's Noney district.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that the five women — Rose Kamei, Stella Thaimei, Khamsinliu Phaomei, Kumtharla Kamei and Ellen Kamei — were arrested from Noney (Longmai) headquarters while participating in a peaceful movement.

The JTC-Manipur condemned the arrests, describing them as "illegal, biased and unjust", and accused the security forces of targeting members of the Naga community. The organisation demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the five women.

The group also alleged that the governments of Manipur and India had failed to deliver justice in connection with the deaths of six Naga men whose bodies, according to the organisation, were found murdered and mutilated.

The JTC-Manipur said the alleged arrests had further aggravated tensions among the Zeme, Liangmai, Rongmei and Inpui communities.

As part of its protest, the organisation declared that the movement of vehicles and goods along NH-37 would remain suspended until further notice. It also called for an immediate halt to all Central government-sponsored projects located within the territorial areas of the Zeme, Liangmai, Rongmei and Inpui communities.

The organisation warned that it would intensify its response if the five women were not released immediately. It said the responsibility for any consequences arising from such action would lie with the CRPF Cobra team and the governments of Manipur and India.

The JTC-Manipur also appealed to members of the four communities and Nagas in general to remain united and maintain discipline while enforcing the shutdown.

The allegations made by the organisation and the circumstances surrounding the reported arrests could not be independently verified from the information available