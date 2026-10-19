The Joint Tribes Students' Association (JTSA), representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei and Zeme tribes, has questioned the transfer of Kamjong Superintendent of Police Tholu Rocky, alleging that the decision amounted to selective punitive action and calling for transparency in the Manipur government's administrative decisions.

In a statement, the association condemned what it described as the alleged character assassination of Rocky through unsubstantiated and potentially defamatory content circulated on social media. The association also questioned the timing of his transfer to the post of Assistant Director (AD), Manipur Police Training College (MPTC), through an order issued by the Governor of Manipur on October 18, 2026.

While acknowledging that public servants are required to discharge their duties in accordance with service rules and lawful government directives, the JTSA said allegations against officers should be examined through established procedures and supported by evidence.

It maintained that no individual, organisation or civil society body should be allowed to undermine an officer's professional credibility through unverified allegations or malicious campaigns. The association also stressed that administrative decisions, including transfers, should be guided by objective assessments and established norms rather than speculation or external pressure.

The JTSA further cautioned against exploiting such issues to create communal misunderstandings or heighten tensions, calling for the rule of law and the dignity of individuals to be upheld.

Questioning the state government's decision, the association referred to incidents of arson and killings reported in Konsaram, Makui, Langka, along IT Road, Longpi and other areas. It asked why similar action had not been taken against the Superintendents of Police of Kangpokpi and Noney in connection with the incidents.

The association questioned whether the transfer of the Kamjong SP reflected the principle of fair governance and described the move as a biased and selective punitive action without a tenable basis.

The JTSA called on the Manipur government and the Director General of Police to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in administrative decisions. It said the allegations should be assessed on the basis of evidence and due process rather than public campaigns or external influence.

Reaffirming its commitment to justice, peace, unity and communal harmony, the association said the prevailing crisis in the state could not be resolved through selective or targeted transfers.