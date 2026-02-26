Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan appointed new chairperson of Manipur violence inquiry commission

The Centre has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur.

The appointment follows the resignation of Justice Ajai Lamba, which will take effect on February 28, according to a government order issued on February 26.

Justice Chauhan will assume charge of the commission on March 1, as per a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and published in the official gazette.

The Commission of Inquiry was constituted by the Centre on June 4, 2023, on the recommendation of the Manipur government, citing the need to examine a matter of significant public importance. It was initially headed by Justice Ajai Lamba, former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The commission is mandated to probe the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state. Its scope includes examining whether there were lapses or dereliction of duty by any authority or individual, and assessing the adequacy of administrative measures taken to prevent and respond to the violence and riots.

The panel is also tasked with examining complaints and allegations submitted by individuals or organisations in connection with the violence.

Ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The unrest has claimed more than 260 lives and led to large-scale displacement and destruction of property.

The violence was preceded by heightened tensions over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had triggered a series of smaller agitations before escalating into widespread conflict.

With Justice Chauhan taking over as chairperson, the Centre has signalled continuity in the inquiry process, even as the commission continues its investigation into one of the most serious episodes of ethnic unrest in Manipur’s recent history.