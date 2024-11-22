Justice D. Krishnakumar has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur.



The oath-taking ceremony was administered by the Governor of Manipur, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Justice Krishnakumar, previously serving at the Madras High Court, was appointed as the Chief Justice by the President of India on 20th November 2024.

He succeeds Justice Siddharth Mridul, who recently retired from the position.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly Th. Satyabrata Singh, Cabinet Ministers, Rajya Sabha MP Sanajaoba Leishemba, MLAs, judges from the High Court of Manipur and subordinate courts, as well as senior civil, police, and military officers.



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