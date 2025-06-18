Justice K. Somashekar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur and Patron-in-Chief of the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), visited the Mandop relief camp located in Ward No. 11, Kangpokpi Town, as part of a Promotional Legal Aid and Awareness Campaign.

He was accompanied by Justice Alek Muivah, members and the Secretary of MASLSA.

During his address, Justice Somashekar reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to protecting the rights of vulnerable communities. He commended the collaborative efforts of government agencies, peace organisations, and volunteers in providing relief and support to those in need.

Stressing the importance of education, he described it as the most valuable asset for eliminating social stigma and achieving empowerment.

He referred to constitutional provisions ensuring free legal aid for tribal communities and emphasised that equality before the law must be a guiding principle. He urged the public to remain vigilant in upholding justice and fostering a just, inclusive society.

Justice Alek Muivah, Secretary of MASLSA, also addressed the residents and officials, underlining the constitutional guarantee of free legal aid under Article 39A. He highlighted key legal aid initiatives such as the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and Lok Adalats, which aim to provide justice to the poor and marginalised. He also shared details of the Free Legal Aid Helpline, available to all seeking assistance.

Relief materials were distributed to 38 families residing in the camp by Justice Somashekar and the MASLSA team.

The Senapati and Kangpokpi Bar Association also presented shawls to both Justices as a token of appreciation.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Superintendent of Police (SP), Additional District Magistrate (ADM), MASLSA members, officials from the Senapati and Kangpokpi Bar Association, District Level Officers (DLOs), and others.