Justice M Sundar sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court
Justice M Sundar on Monday took oath as the tenth Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.
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Justice M Sundar on Monday took oath as the tenth Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.
The oath of office was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.
Justice Sundar was appointed to the post on September 13 following the superannuation of Justice K. Somashekar.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by political leaders, senior government officials, judges of the High Court, and representatives of various bar associations.
Prior to his elevation, Justice Sundar served as a judge of the Madras High Court.
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