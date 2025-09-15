Justice M Sundar sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Justice M Sundar on Monday took oath as the tenth Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

Justice Sundar was appointed to the post on September 13 following the superannuation of Justice K. Somashekar.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by political leaders, senior government officials, judges of the High Court, and representatives of various bar associations.

Prior to his elevation, Justice Sundar served as a judge of the Madras High Court.