Justice M Sundar takes charge as chief justice of Manipur High Court

Justice M Sundar of the Madras High Court has been appointed as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court, the law ministry announced on September 14.

He will take charge following the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, who steps down on Sunday. High court judges retire at 62, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier recommended the elevation of three judges as chief justices of different high courts.

Alongside Justice Sundar, the collegium suggested Karnataka High Court’s Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri for Patna High Court and Calcutta High Court’s Justice Soumen Sen for Meghalaya High Court.