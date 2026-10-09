‘Kaan khulke soonlo’: Biren Singh targets Rahul Gandhi over Congress MP Bimol Akoijam’s dismissal from JNU

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on October 9 targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the dismissal of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), following a recommendation by the university’s Internal Committee in connection with sexual harassment allegations.

In a post on X, Singh began with the phrase “Kaan khulke soonlo” (listen carefully), warning Gandhi that there would be consequences for allegedly harbouring someone facing serious sexual harassment allegations for political gain.

Singh questioned Gandhi’s response to the development, asking whether he would take action against Akoijam and whether he should resign as Leader of the Opposition to demonstrate accountability.

The former Manipur chief minister also drew a comparison with Gandhi’s earlier interventions over the violence in Manipur. He recalled the Congress leader’s criticism of the Centre over the conflict, including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and disruptions in Parliament.

Singh alleged that the manner in which the Manipur issue was raised had damaged the state’s image internationally. He argued that the same standards of accountability demanded by Gandhi from political opponents should also apply within his own party.

The remarks came amid a political exchange over the university’s action against Akoijam. The allegations and the university committee’s recommendation remain distinct from any determination of criminal liability.

