In the wake of recent incidents that have disrupted peace in Manipur, Ranjita Golmei, General Secretary of the Kabui Mothers' Association (KAMA), issued a fervent appeal to the Prime Minister and Home Minister at the Centre to swiftly restore normalcy in the state. Golmei highlighted the urgent need to address the plight of displaced individuals and alleviate their suffering.

The unfortunate events, which unfolded from May 3 onwards, stemmed from a misunderstanding between two communities, Golmei explained. The situation has escalated due to these misconceptions. She emphasized that despite belonging to diverse backgrounds such as Naga, Meitei, Pangal, Kabui, Kuki, and others, the communities of Manipur have coexisted peacefully and harmoniously throughout history.

Expressing concern for the displaced population, Golmei stressed the importance of promptly assessing their present condition. Lengthy stays in relief centers have tested the patience of those affected, she noted. Moreover, the blockades on National Highways have exacerbated the situation by causing scarcity and price increases for essential items, affecting the entire population.

As a representative of the Kabui Mothers' Association, Golmei appealed to the National Media to refrain from framing the news as a religious conflict between Christians and non-Christians. She emphasized that the current predicament arises from a misunderstanding between two communities, a phenomenon that occurs in various parts of the world. Golmei called upon the Government of India and all citizens to intervene expeditiously and work towards an amicable resolution, fostering peace within the state.