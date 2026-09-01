Kangpokpi attack: Naga village authority alleges firing, arson in three villages in Manipur

The Naga Tapon (Old) Village Authority has alleged that three Liangmai Naga villages in Manipur's Kangpokpi district came under an armed attack early Tuesday, leaving two civilians injured and several houses and properties damaged.

According to a statement issued by the village authority, the incident took place at around 3.30 am in Pipuram Makui, Naga Tapon (Old) and Naga Tapon Namsan (New) villages under T Waichong sub-division. The authority alleged that firing continued for several hours and that security forces reached the affected villages around noon.

The authority identified the injured as G Abonmai, vice-president of Tapon Namsan village, and Luithuibou Newmai, pastor of Naga Tapon Baptist Church. It said both sustained injuries during the incident, with Newmai reported to be in critical condition.

The village authority claimed that 18 houses, a truck, two two-wheelers, an Eeco van, a rice mill and church properties were damaged or burnt in Naga Tapon Namsan. In Naga Tapon (Old), it alleged that 10 houses, two trucks and a JCB were also burnt and the Baptist Church was damaged.

The authority alleged that the attackers entered residential areas and set fire to houses and other properties. It said food stocks, granaries, household belongings and livelihood assets were also destroyed.

The claims could not be independently verified. There was no immediate official statement detailing the extent of the damage or confirming the number of attackers.

The village authority also raised questions over the response of security personnel, claiming that a CRPF unit stationed at Banglabung, around 2 km from Naga Tapon, was informed about the attack but reached the area only later.

It further alleged possible involvement of individuals associated with Kuki armed groups in planning or coordinating the attack. The allegations have not been independently established, and no response from the individuals or groups named in the statement was available.

The Naga Tapon Village Authority has sought permanent deployment of security forces in the affected villages, search operations in surrounding areas and an independent investigation into the incident.

It has also demanded medical assistance for the injured, immediate humanitarian aid for affected families and compensation for houses, agricultural assets, livestock and other property allegedly destroyed in the attack.

The incident comes amid continuing tensions and sporadic violence involving communities in parts of Kangpokpi and neighbouring districts. Authorities are expected to assess the situation and take steps to prevent further escalation in the area.