Kangpokpi district admin cracks down on illegal constructions along NH-2

In a firm move to clear unauthorised structures along National Highway 2, the Kangpokpi District Administration has launched a joint inspection drive under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS.

The operation, carried out with the support of ADM, SDOs, SDCs, NHIDCL officials, SH-ADC staff and police personnel, aims to remove rampant encroachments including house extensions, shops and tin sheds built without approval.

The administration has issued a deadline of September 3 for owners to voluntarily demolish illegal constructions. If they fail to comply, the district authorities will proceed with eviction and demolition, removing all structures and debris at the violators’ cost.

Today’s survey covered several locations, including Kangpokpi town, T Khullen, Yaikongpao and Daili. Officials said the directive followed complaints from NHIDCL field staff regarding repeated cases of unauthorised occupancy. Notices had already been served earlier on August 13.



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Deputy Commissioner Chaudhari stated that the drive was necessary to ensure public safety, smooth traffic movement, and long-term community convenience. The administration urged residents to extend cooperation with the eviction drive and avoid further inconvenience.

The inspection team included ADM N. Shokngam Baite (MCS), SH-ADC James Doujapao (MCS), SDO Champhai Lamminlal Simte (MCS), NHIDCL officials, and the state police.